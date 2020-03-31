LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bardstown, Kentucky, responded to a reported trespasser on Tuesday and ended up arresting a 52-year-old man on a murder charge after finding a corpse.
The Bardstown Police Department said that when officers arrived in the Stephen Foster area at about 6:25 a.m. because of a reported trespasser, Joseph R. Cahoe told them he had killed his roommate.
Officers found a man’s corpse at a home on North Second Street and arrested Cahoe on a charge of murder, the department said in a news release.
