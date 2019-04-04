LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Bardstown are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area behind a retirement community.
According to a news release on the Bardstown Police Department's Facebook page, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Windsor Gardens retirement community to investigate reports of a homeless man camping in the woods in the area off Windsor Avenue.
Responding officers found the remains behind Windsor Gardens. The coroner has retrieved the remains, and they were sent to the medical examiner.
The investigation continues, and police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Bardstown Police Department or call its tipline at 502-348-4328. Callers can remain anonymous.
