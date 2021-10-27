LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Sunday.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, police said they want to speak to a man pictured above. The crash happened at the Dollar Store on Bloomfield Road.
If you have any information on his identity or have knowledge of the crash, you're asked to call 502-348-6811 or the anonymous line at 502-348-HEAT (4328).
