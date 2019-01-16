LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police have arrested two people authorities say made and used counterfeit money.
Amanda Frank, 37, and David Works, 40, were arrested on Monday.
Police say the pair made and used the fake money at Kroger stores in Elizabethtown and Bardstown.
Frank and Works are both charged with first-degree forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Works is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
