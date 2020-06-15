LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department is looking for an man who allegedly shot at an occupied Nelson County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Police say a man shot at the deputy's driver's side door at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on Camptown Road. The officer was not injured.
Police are now searching for Tyrin Livers in connection to the incident. Livers, 19, is wanted on the charges of attempted murder and theft by unlawful taking. Police said he is armed and dangerous.
Police asked that anyone with information about Livers contact the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811 or Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.
