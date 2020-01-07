LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky puppy is ready to score some touchdowns after making the final roster for the 2020 Animal Planet Puppy Bowl.
Summer, a 16-week-old lab mix, will represent Barktown Rescue in Boston, Kentucky. She is a member of Team Ruff, who will take on Team Fluff. Summer will join dozens of puppies from animal shelters across the country at the Geico Stadium to fight for the Chewy Lombarky Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. before Super Bowl LIV.
