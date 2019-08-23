LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 40,000 zombies will take over Bardstown Road on Saturday.
This is the 15th year for the event that sees thousands walk the streets in the Highlands. Expect live bands, food vendors, street performers, a zombie gaming area and even a zombie car show.
While you won't be able to drive in the area of Bardstown Road, some restaurants are thrilled to have the event every year.
"For us, it's a family event," said Ramsi Kamar, the owners of Ramsi's Cafe On The World. "You know, my family lives above the restaurant. We love it. We wait for it every year. It's just been part of our lives ... for a long, long time, every since we've been here."
Below are all the street closures an no-parking areas for the event:
Road Closures
- 4-11:30 p.m.
- Bardstown Road from Grinstead Drive to Highland Avenue
- 7-11:30 p.m.
- Bardstown Road from Eastern Parkway to Grinstead Drive
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Parkway to Baxter Avenue
No Parking Areas
- 4-11:30 p.m.
- Bardstown Road from Grinstead Drive to Highland Avenue
- Bardstown Road from Eastern Parkway to Grinstead Drive
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Parkway to Baxter Avenue
