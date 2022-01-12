LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Bardstown woman intentionally drove her car into another person in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, seriously injuring the victim.
According to an arrest report, the incident started just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway near the intersection of North 22nd and Duncan streets.
Police said that's where 21-year-old Kyona Hamilton and others got into an argument at the Speedway. The argument continued once the group got into their vehicles.
At the intersection of North 26th and Pirtle streets, the victim got out of one of the vehicles. At that point, police said a witness told investigators Hamilton drove south on North 26th Street, turned around, accelerated and drove directly into the victim.
The witness initially thought the victim had been killed, according to police, but that person was still alive and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said when they confronted Hamilton, she told officers the victim jumped in front of her vehicle.
She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Hamilton is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
