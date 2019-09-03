BARDSTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- A Bardstown woman has quite the delivery story after giving birth while standing along a busy Nelson County highway.
Theresa Cissell gave birth to her fourth child, Leonora Rae, on July 14 in a far-from-conventional way.
“I’m in labor in the car, and I start saying ‘She’s coming!’” Cissell said with a laugh.
But it was not as light-hearted when Cissell went into labor around 9:20 p.m. and gave birth 20 minutes later. As soon as her water broke, Cissell and her husband Chad jumped into their car and headed to Flaget Memorial Hospital, but they never made it. Chad had to pull over, because their new daughter was already on her way out.
“He pulls over on the side of the road, and he tries to get me to the back to lay me down so he can help direct the baby coming," Cissell said. "And I don’t make it to the back."
She got out from the passenger seat, and after she stood up, the baby was being born. Chad Cissell reached for the baby before she fell onto the gravel.
“Newborn babies are pretty slippery!” Theresa Cissell joked.
However, the baby was purple, silent and with the umbilical cord wrapped twice around her neck and waist. Chad Cissell untangled it, spanked the baby on the bottom to get her to cry and she did.
While on the phone with 911, Chad Cissell drove his wife and the new baby a mile to the hospital where they were rushed in. Shortly after inside, Theresa Cissell starting having convulsions and went into traumatic shock.
“They had to keep putting warm towels and blankets on me.” she said.
Each of Theresa Cissell previous deliveries have been very quick as well, but it was nothing like her latest.
Now little Leonora Rae and mother are doing just fine. Even the tiniest, most expected noises are reminders of how thankful she is.
“Hearing her cry was definitely a sigh of relief," Theresa Cissell said with a smile. "We definitely had some guardian angels watching over us that night, for sure.
"A little miracle here in Bardstown."
