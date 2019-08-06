BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown woman is searching for a kidney that could save her life.
Gladys Boone has polycystic kidney disease, a diagnosis she received more than 20 years ago after losing her newborn son to the same condition. Boone or her husband had to be a genetic carrier of the disease in order to pass it down to their child. Both were tested, and the results showed she was the carrier.
She was able to manage the disease for decades without complications, but over the past few years, her health has rapidly declined.
"It is tough," she said. "And you know, I can tell a big difference on my body."
She was put on the transplant list one year ago and started dialysis a few months later. She goes to treatment three times a week, and it forced her to stop working.
"That was probably the hardest thing ... working all your life and then not being able to work," Boone said.
If you're driving on Templin Avenue in Bardstown, it's hard to miss the big yellow banner posted on Boone's fence.
It reads "Gladys needs a kidney."
The Boone's decided to turn to signs to campaign for a kidney once they realized how long waiting could take. Doctors have told Boone it could be anywhere from three to five years.
"I remember my surgeon, when I first met with him, he told me a kidney is not coming to you," Boone said. "You have to go get that kidney."
Boone was overcome with emotion when asked what it could mean to find a donor.
"Giving me a kidney is actually giving me life, because I have 3% kidney functionality," she said through tears. "And you don't realize how close, I guess, to death you are. And at 3%, if I don't have that machine that keeps me going ... my life is over."
She's holding on to her faith and praying someone will give her the ultimate gift. Donors B or O blood types could be a match with Boone.
"It truly would be like the gift of life," she said.
Boone has kept a positive outlook throughout her diagnosis and said she won't let herself slip into despair. She's using the sign out front and signs on her car to try to raise awareness about her diagnosis.
She's holding out hope that someday she'll meet her match.
"I'm not giving up hope, because I know somebody is out there," she said. "And it's just a matter of time."
Those interested in being tested to see if they an eligible donor and could be a match for Boone can contact her via text at (502)-827-2912 or via email at maryandjoseph20@gmail.com.
