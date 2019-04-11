LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working to salvage two barges that broke free when a tugboat pushed them crashed into the Clark Memorial Bridge on Christmas Day are taking a break for Thunder Over Louisville.
Fifteen barges broke loose after the towboat Debbie Graham crashed into the bridge. Seven of the barges sank, and the remaining barges collected at the McAlpine Dam near the Falls of the Ohio. Recovery and salvage operations started in January.
So far, all but two barges have been recovered or salvaged. One barge remains lodged in the dam gate.
Starting Thursday night, some of the equipment, including the cranes, will be moved temporarily so it doesn't block views of the fireworks this Saturday. But the anchor and winch barges, along with one salvaged barge near the bank, will remain upstream.
The towboat's owner, Tennessee Valley Towing, is paying for the recovery and salvage efforts.
