LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Barren County middle school teacher is arrested after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a middle school student.
27-year-old William Kyle Gardner faces multiple charges including rape and sexual abuse.
Barren County Schools posted on Facebook saying the school was notified by police on Friday.
Gardner remains in the Barren County Jail with a bond of $75,000.
Barren County Schools says it is fully cooperating with police.
