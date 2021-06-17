LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The barriers blocking traffic through some of Cherokee Park will come down next week as city committees continue to debate a long-term plan.
No decisions were made during a short meeting Thursday of Metro Council's Parks and Sustainability Committee.
Cherokee and Iroquois parks were closed to some traffic in April 2020, a move meant to prevent gatherings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Iroquois took the barriers down last month, but Cherokee's are still up.
Metro Parks and Recreation said that will change in the next week. Reopening will happen as soon as striping and pavement work is complete.
“We appreciate Metro Council’s input on the loop road closures in both Cherokee and Iroquois parks," Dana Kasler, director of Louisville Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. "Rundill Road in Iroquois Park has reopened to pre-pandemic traffic patterns since the sustainability committee last met. Louisville Parks and Recreation is preparing to reopen the section of the road in Cherokee Park discussed in the ordinance within the next week, following some striping and pavement work. We will be working with our partners, including council, the mayor’s office and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, to gather data on future use of the road that will include a public meeting component as requested in the ordinance.”
