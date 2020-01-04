LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barry's Cheesesteaks and More said goodbye to its original Preston Highway location on Saturday, despite local growth.
The Okolona location opened in 2015 but had to close its doors after the restaurant manager said the building's owner is not making necessary repairs. Barry's recently opened a location on 2nd Street in Old Louisville and broke ground on a location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, in December.
"We are trying to expand," store manager Ronnika Ford said. "Even though we are closing this one and I know everyone is so sad about it, but we will still have our other locations open and running for you all."
Another Barry's is expected to open in February on Bardstown Road.
