LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant that claims to make cheesesteak sandwiches like they do in Philly is expanding.
Barry's Cheesesteaks announced Monday it's adding a third location in the Highlands, on Bardstown Road near Trevillian Way.
The popular local spot has two other locations, one on Preston Highway in south Louisville and another on 2nd Street near the Shelby Park area.
Barry's Cheesesteaks says the new Highlands location will open "very soon."
