LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager died after a semi-truck hit him on I-65 Saturday morning.
Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a wreck at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
Deputies then found a 15-year-old who had appeared to have been hit by a semi.
After investigating, deputies say the teenager was traveling north in a Red Honda Odyssey and ran off the road into the median.
He then tried to cross southbound traffic on foot and was hit by a semi, dying at the scene.
The teen's identity has not been released.
The Sheriff's Department is still investigating.
