LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Los Angeles Angels prospect Jo Adell is again partnering with local police and Kroger to deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals to struggling Louisville families.
Adell, officers from Louisville Metro Police Department and parents from Newburg Middle School were scheduled to begin delivering the meals Friday morning. The meals include turkeys, stuffing and canned goods. Deliveries are to continue on Saturday.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation said in a news release that the second annual Turkey Drive “aims to foster a positive relationship between the Louisville Metro Police Department and the local community.”
Adell is a Louisville native and Ballard High School graduate. He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He most recently played for the AA Mobile BayBears.
