LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday night wasn't just like any other at the ballpark.
Opening night for the Louisville Bats was the 20th since the opening of Louisville Slugger Field.
The field opened in 2000 on the site of a former rail shed. In addition to hosting the Bats, it's also hosted concerts, it's a popular viewing spot for Thunder Over Louisville, and since 2015, it's served as the home to Louisville City FC.
"It'ss one of the great case studies in the country on how to adaptively repurpose, in our case, an old beautiful warehouse in the city into a modern thriving ballpark," Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday.
The first 1,500 fans at Slugger Field on Thursday got a 20th season calendar celebrating the history of the downtown ballpark.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.