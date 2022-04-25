LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two days after the largest crowd of the season piled into Louisville Slugger Field for Thunder Over Louisville and Bats baseball, team officials showed off some of the stadium's newest upgrades.
The ballpark renovations started before the pandemic, but they hit some roadblocks when the 2020 season was cancelled.
During 2020 and '21, Bats officials worked with the city and other partners to upgrade the park that opened more than 20 years ago.
The improvements include the Humana Cabana in right field, two new outfield bars, a new playground area, 100-foot LED video boards and tiered berm seating in right field.
Club and box seats also were redone.
The upgrades were on display for a sellout crowd at the stadium during Thunder Over Louisville.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said facilities like these and the return of events are bringing people back downtown.
"People are rediscovering Louisville as they get out and about, and they recognize they missed it," Fischer said. "We're back stronger than ever, so I'm really pleased with the momentum."
The Louisville Bats are out of town the next two weeks, but will be back at Louisville Slugger Field in May.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.