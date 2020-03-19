LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an unusual meeting in an unusual time.
With Lysol wipes on all the tables, Louisville council members sat in alternating chairs. Other members attended via video conference from home.
Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17, led the nontraditional meeting of the Louisville Metro Council.
"This is a meeting in which the community may only participate remotely," he said at the beginning while explaining the procedures.
The meeting might have been canceled altogether, because of the social distancing required to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, if not for an important plan on the agenda.
Thursday night, after almost two hours of debate, Metro Council passed a measure that diverts $2.7 million in surplus city funding to the city's coronavirus response.
"I think it's critical that we have resources available for people in the community as they face these unprecedented challenges," Winkler said.
If it's needed, that money could be used to give aid to laid-off workers. It could also be used to buy food for those who can't afford it because of the outbreak.
Winkler said the money will be divided among non-profits such as Meals on Wheels, Neighborhood Place, community ministries and others with which the city works.
After initially voicing concern about the ordinance last week, Anthony Piagentini, R-19, voted for it.
"On the ground, the reality is today 40,000 food service workers are laid off," he said. "A friend of mine who manages multiple hotels in this city laid off 75% of their workforce."
But one councilman wasn't on board. Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, called it short-sighted and said the city's budget, which is already hurting as state pension obligations balloon, can't spare the loss.
"When this next budget comes around, we're going to have to cut to the bone — if you thought last year's cuts were terrible," he said.
But others, such as Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4, argued the time to act is now.
"I pray to God every day that if I were the one that were looked to and called upon, which I am this evening, I'm going to vote, 'Yes,'" she said.
