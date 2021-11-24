LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For movie theaters, the holidays are one of the busiest times of the year. Management at Baxter Avenue Theatres, part of the locally-owned chain Apex Theatres, thinks seats will be filled this season.
New movies are out, and Baxter Avenue Theaters is ready to welcome customers for the holidays.
"This is a good pocket of time for us where we really do well and everything really ramps up," Senior Manager Matthew Kohorst said.
Kohorst said Thanksgiving kicks off one of their busiest times that runs through New Years. A welcome lively period, considering the year started with doubts for many theaters.
"I think we were all worried about the streaming industry," Kohorst said. "And was everyone ready to come back to the theaters?"
But by summer, Kohorst said things quickly turned for the better.
"Pretty much post-vaccination, we started to see a pretty dramatic climb," Kohorst said. "And it's ramped up, and we had a great October -- one of our best Octobers -- and now we're looking to have a great November and December."
It's a positive outlook and big comeback after a dismal 2020, showing how beloved movie-going is, for many this time of year a holiday tradition.
"That's a great thing for us, a big relief for us at theaters, to know that people want to come back," Kohorst said. "They want that experience, that theater experience that you just can't beat."
