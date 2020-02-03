LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tax season is officially in full swing, and as you prepare to file, some scammers are hoping to steal your return.
The Better Business Bureau is advising the public to be aware of Internal Revenue Service impostors this time of year. The BBB issued the warning during Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week.
If someone calls you and demands for money immediately, don't pay it or give them your social security number. That is all the information a scammer would need to steal your tax return, according to the BBB.
