LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boom in online shopping means potential crooks are on the hunt.
From porch pirates to deals that are too good to be true, the Better Business Bureau warns shoppers need to be vigilant before clicking that “buy now” button.
Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president and CEO of the BBB serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky, suggests before purchasing everything in that virtual shopping cart to research the company or website first. Plug it into the BBB’s website or do a simple Google search to see if it is connected to any scams.
“Tis the season for holiday shopping, and 'tis the season for the scam artists to come out,” Smith-Hamblin said.
She also suggests checking the site for a local address, phone number and return policy. Click here for other online shopping safety tips from the BBB.
After making a secure purchase, Smith-Hamblin said scammers will still try to trip you up by targeting shipments or deliveries.
“The email or text will say that maybe you missed a shipment or there’s a problem with your shipment, so click on this link," Smith-Hamblin said. "And they’re trying to phish for your personal information. Be very cautious of that. Always go directly to the source if there’s a problem. That goes for Amazon, UPS, FedEx, any of them."
Major online sites, like Amazon, are giving customers more control over their deliveries this holiday season. More people are staying at home and turning to online shopping in an attempt to stay safe and healthy through the pandemic.
With more presents arriving at the front door, Amazon said the following options give shoppers the ability to snag their deliveries before a porch pirate or before a nosy child ruins a Christmas surprise:
- Track your order online
- Receive an estimated delivery window
- Ship the order to a designated Amazon hub or retail location and pick it up yourself
- Receive a photo of the package upon delivery
- Ship gifts directly to the lucky person instead of to yourself first
Click here to learn more about Amazon’s delivery options or to enable these features on your account.
Other companies like UPS or FedEx also allow shoppers to customize their delivery options. So be sure to check with the specific carrier before shipping.
