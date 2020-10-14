LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon’s annual Prime Day is just the start of what’s expected to be a busy online shopping season because of concerns with COVID-19 and shopping in-person.
With more internet traffic, scammers are on the prowl to take advantage of shoppers searching for the best deal. The Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, southern Indiana and western Kentucky has already received complaints from shoppers worried they got ripped off.
“Because of COVID, people are shopping online. They’re looking for deals online," said Reanna Smith-Hamblin, president and CEO of the local BBB. "Gosh, people are already starting their holiday shopping. And scammers know that."
Smith-Hamblin said some of the more common complaints her office is hearing right now include not receiving the correct item in the mail, not receiving anything in the mail or not being able to return an item. She suggests all shoppers should be cautious and double check the company or website before making any purchase.
“If it looks like it’s too good of a price, it probably is not legitimate," Smith Hamblin said. "And I would look to see the refund and exchange policies, because a lot of people are complaining to us saying they won’t take the item back and it’s not what I ordered. But they’re finding out they can’t return it."
The BBB gives the following tips for online shoppers:
- Research the company on BBB.org before purchasing
- Research the website or the item by simply googling the name and the word “scam” to see if anything has already been reported
- Make sure the website is secure (with an https in the URL) before putting in payment information
- Avoid clicking on social media ads
- Avoid clicking on links in suspicious emails
If you believe you have been ripped off, Smith-Hamblin said to report it to the BBB and call your credit card company to dispute the charge.
