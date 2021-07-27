LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The back-to-school shopping season is expected to be a bigger headache for parents this fall.
With more schools resuming in-person learning, experts expect a surge in demand for supplies, and parents are bracing for shortages. Items like sneakers, backpacks and gadgets are expected to be limited earlier than normal.
The Better Business Bureau said thieves are taking advantage of this and warns about online shopping scams. The BBB is urging consumers to verify third-party vendors through ads on social media.
"If you see those pop-up ads, use some hesitation and caution with those and double-check the name of the business to make sure they're legitimate," said Sandra Guile of the BBB.
The National Retail Federation said shoppers are expected to spend an average of $850 per family.
