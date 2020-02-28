LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old beagle who was injured after being dragged by a truck in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, has a new best friend.
The dog, Dean, was recently adopted and now has an adopted brother — another beagle.
"Aren't these two just the cutest?" the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) asked on its Facebook page.
Yes, we think they are.
Dean was adopted in less than an hour when KHS took him to its east campus after the dog had recovered from some nasty injuries and illnesses.
Dean had been at the shelter since late January, after he was dragged by a truck down a country road. His wounds included road rash and a deep tissue wound to his back right leg. A good Samaritan found him and took him to the vet.
Without that intervention, officials said the dog probably would not have survived.
Dean spent about two weeks at the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter before being transferred to the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville on Jan. 21.
Based on old injuries, a veterinarian said the dog had led a "pretty rough, horrible life."
But bad days appear to be behind him.
"It warms our hearts to see Dean getting the love and attention that he has been missing for most of his life," the KHS post read.
