LOUISVILLE, Ky,. (WDRB) -- Area residents can help the family of fallen Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht by eating at area Bearno's restaurants.
The pizza chain says all Louisville and southern Indiana locations will host a fundrasier on Tuesday.
Bearno's will donate 20 percent of Tuesday's dine-in, carry-out and delivery sales directly to her family.
Det. Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve when her police cruiser was hit by an MSD truck.
She left behind a 9-year-old son.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.