LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The primary is less than two months away, and the Democratic campaign for Kentucky governor is heating up.
The candidates are staking out their positions on the issues, but the common theme for all the Democrats is beating Gov. Matt Bevin.
Attorney General Andy Beshear held his first major campaign news conference Tuesday since he launched his run for governor last July. Beshear rolled out his 'For Kentucky Healthy Families Plan' for health care, which includes guaranteeing coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, regulating medical billing practices, keeping expanded Medicaid and doing away with Bevin's plan to place work and other requirements on some Medicaid recipients.
“What Matt Bevin is doing is simply wrong,” Beshear told reporters outside the Capitol.
University of Louisville Political Science Professor Dewey Clayton said Democrats believe Bevin’s proposed Medicaid changes, along with his conflict with public school teachers over pension reform and education spending, have given them an opening.
“It appears that Bevin's popularity has fallen to the point where, I think, the Democrats are looking at clearly making him, sort of, the boogeyman for this particular race,” Clayton said.
Former State Auditor Adam Edelen was first on the air with a campaign ad, and it includes a "Beat Bevin" hashtag.
Edelen kicked off his campaign in January by appealing to voters who may be disenchanted with Bevin.
“Kentucky, there is a better way," he said. "There is a higher road."
Rep. Rocky Adkins has tried to use his role as House Minority Floor Leader to seize the spotlight as the 2019 legislative session winds down.
Adkins hopes to tap into the anti-Bevin anger among some teachers.
“I don't think it's a mistake that the chant ‘Rocky, Rocky, Rocky’ starts when I walk through," Adkins said. "They know where I'm at when it comes to their issues."
But the attorney general is drawing what we believes is his trump card: his record of suing Bevin in court and winning.
“I'm the only person in this race that's not only gone up against Matt Bevin but beaten him time and time again,” Beshear said.
Perennial candidate Geoff Young is also in the race.
Three Republicans are challenging Bevin in the Republican primary: Rep. Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence and William Woods.
Voters will make their choice on May 21.
WDRB News will host an hour-long debate between the top Democratic candidates on April 30.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.