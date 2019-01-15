LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bedford, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he raped an 8-year-old girl.
Police say the crimes took place sometime in October and November.
According to an arrest report, 48-year-old Roger Glahn admitted to police that he fondled the child on three separate occasions during that time period.
He also raped the 8-year-old, according to the arrest report.
Police say it happened at a home in Bedford.
Glahn was arrested on Monday morning and charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
