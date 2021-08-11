LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Beef 'O' Brady's is giving its employees an extra helping if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.
As the Delta variant continues to spread nationwide, the company announced they are doubling their incentive for those who get the vaccine from a $100 gift card to a $200 gift card.
Employees can choose a gift card from Target, Walmart or Amazon.
"The incentive is meant to act as a token of FSC Franchise Ownership’s gratitude and appreciation for their team members committing to their health in addition to the health of everyone entering his/her location," a spokeswoman for Beef 'O' Brady's, Caroline Kushner said.
Those who were already vaccinated are also receiving the extra $100 bonus.
