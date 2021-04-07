LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beef 'O' Brady's is offering an incentive to Louisville employees who are fully vaccinated.
Each employee that gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive a $100 gift card to their choice of Target, Walmart or Amazon, according to a news release.
"The incentive is meant to act as a token of gratitude and appreciation for their team members committing to their health in addition to the health of everyone entering a location," Katie Grossman, a spokeswoman for Beef 'O' Brady's, said.
Other companies, such as Kroger, have paid employees $100 to get the vaccine.
