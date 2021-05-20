LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An unusual team in the fight against human trafficking: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and beer distributors.
The Kentucky Beer Wholesalers Association has joined Cameron's "Your Eyes Save Lives" campaign. Distribution employees will be trained to help identify and report potential human trafficking.
"Because beer distributors visit nearly 600,000 licensed retail locations nationwide. They are strategically positioned to identify and report suspected human trafficking," Cameron said. "The nature of their job allows them to access areas within bars, restaurants and retail shops that are hidden from public view and where human trafficking may be more likely to occur."
According to national statistics, Kentucky ranked ninth in the country for cases in 2019.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.