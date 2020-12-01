LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents who work for Louisville Metro Government are closer to reaping a new benefit: paid parental leave. However, during a Tuesday meeting, a Metro Council committee chose to better examine the cost of providing it before moving forward.
Otherwise, the council Labor and Economic Development Committee was supportive of the plan that would give city employees — mothers and fathers — 12 weeks of paid leave after a birth or an adoption event. The leave wouldn't burn any accrued sick time. It would cover all city employees who've worked for Louisville Metro Government for at least six months.
Tuesday, Dr. Sarah Moyer told council that leave will help decrease infant mortality and generally make newborns and their parents healthier.
Daniel Frockt, the city's Chief Financial Officer, added that the benefit will also help the city reel in younger and better applicants. The plan's sponsor and champion, Brandon Coan, D-8, agrees.
"I mean, if we want somebody who's going to consider working at Humana or Brown Forman or any other large public or private company because they have the skills to make those companies better, we want to make Louisville Metro Government an attractive option for those skill-sets as well," he said.
Coan argued that, as a matter of equity, the paid parental leave should be provided to all city employees, since it's provided to officers under the Louisville Metro Police Department's union contract.
But others on council questioned the cost of the plan, and the committee decided to figure out what it might be before moving forward with a vote.
Coan hopes it will get a vote and will pass early next year.
