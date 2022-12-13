LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in the lobby of a local hotel.
Bell ringers from Christian Care Communities played Christmas songs in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.
Christian Care Communities, a nonprofit, is Kentucky's largest faith-inspired long-term care for older adults.
"We wanted to bring them here to spread some holiday cheer, so we brought them here on site," said Kenya Turner, manager of Hyatt Regency. "It's been pretty amazing. We have various members throughout the community here to listen to the bell ringers."
It was the first time the bell ringers performed at the Hyatt Regency. Management hopes to bring them back annually.
