LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of its mission to help the community, Bellarmine University has launched a Center for Community Engagement.
The university is also launching the center to help students "connect with meaningful, purpose-driven work and experimental learning opportunities," according to a news release.
Bellarmine officials said the idea for the center came from the university's strategic plan, which prioritizes student connections in the Louisville area.
“Our Center for Community Engagement will build upon Bellarmine’s longstanding commitment to serving' 'for and with' those in greatest need in the community," said Dr. Susan M. Donovan, Bellarmine’s president.
The center will offer three signature programs, including tutoring local children in kindergarten through 12th grade and sharing their college experiences with middle and high school children.
In another program, students will serve as part-time employees at non-profits, schools and government agencies. Those students will get paid through a work-study program.
The center will also support days of service, paid lead for employees to volunteer and alternative spring breaks, according to a news release.
