LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is requiring all of its students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's move to fully approve Pfizer's shot.
Early this month, Bellarmine sent out a notice before the semester began, saying students and employees would be required to get the vaccine once the FDA approved any of them. Now that that's happened, students and staff who are unvaccinated have 45 days to get their shots, with vaccines being offered on campus. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all accepted.
"We're going to work with them," Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan said. "It's our goal to keep everyone safe, and I think once you provide accessibility to them by providing the vaccines, then you sort of take away a lot of the obstacles."
Donovan said she's confident in this decision to mandate vaccinations, in part, because of her own personal experience in a similar situation.
"Almost 25 years ago, I was at a college campus, and I was chief student affairs officer, and meningitis was the issue," Donovan said. "We lost a student to meningitis."
Donovan said because of that death and others in the community, the school required meningitis vaccinations before other institutions chose to do so.
"I think when you have that encounter of a student death or a member of the campus community, and you know maybe there's something you could've done to stop that or prevent that, that's what I live with," Donovan said. "And I just felt like now is really the time."
Bellarmine was already requesting COVID-19 vaccination status forms, tracking vaccinated and unvaccinated students. At this point, more than half the student body has turned forms in. Of the ones the school has gotten back, 89% have been vaccinated already.
Additionally, copies or photos of vaccination cards are being requested for vaccination proof.
"It's great. We have something we didn't have a year ago," Donovan said. "We have a vaccine that's very effective, and it enables us to be back here at this university face-to-face, and this is what students want. This is what faculty and staff want, and this is what we're here for. So I'm thrilled that medical science has been able to provide us with an opportunity to mitigate this."
Any requests for medical or religious exemption will be reviewed. Otherwise, people will need to comply.
"That's one of the choices they made when they knew ahead of time this is what would happen, that we were going to be instituting the vaccine," Donovan said.
Overall though, she's gotten a lot of positive response.
"Very positive from anyone I've encountered," she said. "I'm sure there are those that are not excited about, as we know there are those in the country that are not excited. But I haven't heard a groundswell of concern."
Donovan sees believes vaccination is the best, safest way forward amid the increase of cases.
"It's a great concern, certainly in Louisville and Kentucky, and I just feel like we're doing our part to help mitigate this," she said.
She's glad the vaccine is an option this year and would like to see other schools and institutions take a similar approach.
"I think it's great for Bellarmine, and I hope others follow our lead on this," Donovan said. "I didn't do it (to be one of the first), but I think if it helps others see that this is an option, then I think that's a great thing."
