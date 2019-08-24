LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A celebration of life was held Saturday for a Bellarmine University coach who died in a house fire two weeks ago.
Family, friends, former colleagues and student-athletes met at Knight’s Hall to honor Ernie Denham. The Knights' 75-year-old golf coach died from smoke inhalation in a condo fire on Village Drive in the Highlands.
In remembrance of Denham, who coached at U of L for 12 years and at Bellarmine for 17, everyone was encouraged to wear their favorite golf attire.
"He was a really good man. Always looking out for us and always just trying to make us better people," said Bellarmine golfer Corey Teaford, who decided to play for the Knights after meeting Denham on a golf course when he was 16. "Ernie was our coach, and there was a lot of memories with Ernie. He brought our whole team together, and those are memories I will never forget."
It was clear to the see the impact Denham had on his family, friends, colleagues and those he worked with on the golf course during Saturday's ceremony at Bellarmine, where the coach had called home since 2003.
"Tragic the way he passed, of course, but we chose to celebrate him because he touched, as you can see, so many people," said Kent Eubank, Denham’s stepbrother. Instead of flowers, Denham’s family is requested that all donations be made to Bellarmine's golf program.
Denham’s former golfers said he was a quiet man but a tough coach — always making sure his student-athletes were the best of the best when it came to the game they were so passionate about and the classroom. He lead the Knights to Great Lakes Valley Conference championships in 2004 and 2017 and NCAA National Championship Finals in 2010, 2013 and 2016. His 2017-18 team was named the "Academic National Champion" by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
"We would always be doing drills, and he was ... always on our butts to get us to improve,” Teaford said.
Photos were displayed at the front of the gymnasium along with some of Denham’s clubs, favorite golf items and awards.
"He was a teacher to young men, an ambassador to the game and a friend to all," one award read.
