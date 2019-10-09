LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is taking action after receiving reports of an offensive, insulting message posted on a bulletin board on campus.
The campus is buzzing over the message that was posted on a bulletin board inside Anniversary Hall, which is a campus dorm.
The message on the board said:
"Tolerance does not require you to like, know, or agree with the following types of individuals -- atheists, racist, liberal, communist, poor, homophobic, Muslim, rich, Jewish, homeless -- tolerance requires you to respect these individuals."
According to Bellarmine's president, Dr. Susan Donovan, this was a "misguided attempt to raise awareness around diversity issues on campus." In a statement, she says the university cannot respect systems and beliefs that express hate or intolerance of a person based on their identity.
Bellarmine is now hosting "call to action sessions" for students and the campus community to come together and share their concerns and ideas. The first session is Thursday, and there will be another on Oct. 17.
"At the end of the day we want to foster an inclusive community where students from all walks of life can feel comfortable," says Bellarmine's Vice President of Enrollment, Michael Marshall.
Students affected by the message are also encouraged to call Bellarmine's counseling center at 502-272-8480.
