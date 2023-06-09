LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Come this fall at the start of a new semester, Bellarmine University will be bursting at the seams with students.
The university is expecting the incoming first-year class will be the largest since 2019, according to a news release. The school also said campus dorms are projected to be at full capacity. The university will also see its most diverse first-year class in its history.
Bellarmine is seeing high enrollment numbers for transfer, graduate and second-degree programs for the upcoming fall semester.
“This uptick in enrollment tells me that students are continuing to search for a values-based, holistic education in the liberal arts that prepares them for meaningful lives and rewarding careers,” Dr. Susan M. Donovan, Bellarmine’s president, said in a news release. “As college admissions becomes more competitive, the colleges that will thrive are those who can clearly articulate the value of the education they offer. Our students arrive with a mission to find their purpose so that they can make an impact on their community through whatever path they choose.”
The 2023 class is also projected to have more first generation and Pell grant eligible students and will also be the first undergraduate class since Bellarmine Forward was started. This plan aims to make the university the foremost school for well-rounded, career-ready students pursing a liberal arts education.
