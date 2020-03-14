LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of the safety precautions to combat the growing novel coronavirus pandemic, Bellarmine University students moved out of their dorms in the rain Saturday.
Bellarmine halted in-person classes and all activities from March 12 through March 18, when online courses begin. The university expects students will return to classroom instruction on April 1, although a school statement warned that could change “based on the latest health guidance.”
Students living in university residence halls were told to leave by 5 p.m. Saturday. The school said it would make exceptions for students who won’t have internet access if they leave campus or can’t easily travel home.
"We're doing this for the safety of our students and our faculty and staff," Bellarmine President Susan Donovan previously said. "We care for them and we're just doing what we think is prudent and prudent for Louisville to try to slow this down."
Bellarmine University freshman Kaylee Terral told WDRB News she was disappointed to be moving but she was more worried about getting back to her softball teammates.
"The only thing that sucks is our eligibility for all athletes," Terral said. "So, we're hoping that we get a redshirt year and come back and get our eligibility back."
Eastern Kentucky University also asked students to leave its dorms, while Indiana University suggested students leave their dorms and go home during the school's temporary closure. Bellarmine University will remain open, but staffing will be limited.
