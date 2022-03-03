LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of local college students is planning on spending spring break helping others instead of going on vacation.
Some Bellarmine University students are taking part in an Alternative Spring Break program this week. Participating students will volunteer in five different communities across Louisville. Organizers said each community trip is aimed at encouraging students "to develop a deeper understanding of social issues and a personal sense of social responsibility."
The volunteers in Louisville will focus on racial justice, working with local organizations like the Louisville Urban League, Russell: A Place of Promise, La Casita Center and St. George's Scholar Institute.
"It just challenged me to think beyond my comfort zone, how I can be an active citizen of the community and not just think about my own comfort, but just how I can make the world better with just one little work of mine," Bellarmine junior Maame Dei said.
The students have been doing everything from painting and mopping to moving furniture and organizing donations. They spent Thursday at La Casita Center, helping the organization reopen after being closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.