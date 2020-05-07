LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is raising a glass to its graduates this weekend.
The "Toast to Graduates" is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, on the university's Facebook page, the original date of Bellarmine's commencement. Bellarmine officials said the event is not meant to replace the university's in-person graduation, that is now set for Dec. 19 at Freedom Hall.
“We couldn’t let the original date go by without acknowledging and celebrating this class and all the hard work they’ve done to get to this point,” said Dr. Paul Gore, vice president for academic affairs and provost.
The virtual event will include remarks from scheduled commencement speaker Bellarmine alum John Lansing, who is the CEO of NPR. Lansing is also speaking during the the school's Dec. 19 graduation.
Bellarmine University President Dr. Susan Donovan, Gore, and Dr. OJ Oleka, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, are also taking part in the online celebration.
