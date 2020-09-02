LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville will race the Mary M. Miller Wednesday in a tribute to the Great Steamboat Race.
The Mary M. Miller is the sister vessel to the Belle of Cincinnati, which usually races against the Belle every year on the Wednesday of Derby week.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. with a "calliope duel." The Mary M. Miller will cater to adults 21 and over and will feature a DJ and two free drink tickets to use onboard for beer or wine.
The Belle will cater to families and children, and is offering a Southern-style picnic dinner cruise, live band and family-friendly activities.
According to a news release, those racing aboard the Belle of Louisville will also have the opportunity to purchase pours of select bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, as well as the commemorative poster promoting the race that features boxing-style artwork.
Tickets for the Mary M. Miller are $34.99. Tickets for the Belle are $49.99 for adults, $48.99 for seniors and $24.99 for kids. Each ticket holder will also receive a Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin.
