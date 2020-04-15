LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is seeking donations after the coronavirus pandemic caused cruises to be cancelled through May 10.
Spring is usually a busy season for the Belle because of warmer weather and the Kentucky Derby. All cruises were cancelled through May 10, and the Belle expects more cancellations in the near future as COVID-19 continues to spread. The Belle said in a release that the riverboats are taking a severe financial hit.
The Belle is accepting donations monetarily or through purchasing gift certificates. The Belle was first built in 1914 by James Rees & Sons Company in Pittsburgh and was originally named "Idlewild." The riverboat has been sailing for 105 years.
