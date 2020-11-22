LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville Riverboats is canceling all cruises for the remainder of the season amid a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization said as COVID-19 cases climb, it continues to prioritize the health and safety of its passengers and crew members.
The decision also follows new mandates from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week restricting in-person gatherings at restaurants, schools and other event venues through Dec. 13.
The Belle of Louisville typically docks from November through March, but its sister vessel — the Mary M. Miller — runs all year.
With the docking, 20 cruises won't happen through the end of 2020.
"We've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars," Belle of Louisville Riverboats CEO Krista Snider said. "I mean, literally a couple million in revenue down from our previous year. So, it's no joke. We are going to be lucky to survive this year."
Belle of Louisville Riverboats said it needs the community's support now more than ever and is asking for customers to buy something from the gift shop or to make a donation. To donate or shop their online store, click here.
