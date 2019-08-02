LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $30 million construction project is starting to look like home in a once-troubled neighborhood.
The signs have been on display for several months, but now the first two phases of the Beecher Terrace Redevelopment Project are literally off the ground.
"I'm excited for it to get finished," said Laura Bell Truitt, a former Beecher Terrace resident.
After more than 60 years, Truitt left Beecher Terrace for temporary housing, but she plans to return once phase one of the project is finished.
Alex Hunn, the project manager with Messer Construction, said the anticipated move-in date is the end of 2020. Hunn said phase one of the project, a 117-unit senior living center, is on schedule, off the ground and worth the excitement.
"There are some community spaces on the first floor, a small gym and fitness area," he said.
Recently, crews also started phase two of the project, which Hunn said is made up of 15 smaller building for "family-style units."
This is all part of a multi-million-dollar Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Implementation grant award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson was in town Friday and praised Metro Housing Officials for securing the grant.
"Kudos to those who put together the plan, because there are a lot of communities around the country that apply for these," Carson said. "The only ones who get them are the ones who have their plans well thought out."
Carson believes the project will reduce violence and change lives.
"There's absolutely no reason that anybody in a country as wealthy and as privileged as ours should live in squalor," he said.
Move-in day is still more than a year away, but Truitt is already excited, even if she'll have to downsize.
"I had three bedrooms when I was in Beecher Terrace, but I imagine I'll just take two," she said.
