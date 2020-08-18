LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi commended students for wearing masks and told them to keep up the good work.
“Yesterday, on the first day of classes, I walked around campus, and I was so proud that I saw everybody with a mask,” Bendapudi said in a Facebook video.
The administrator also said that she was “dismayed” at some of the problems other universities had experienced and that some students there did not care enough about others to wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.
For example, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday backtracked plans to reopen its campus for in-person learning, saying that it would shift to remote learning amid a surge of coronavirus cases among students.
Bendapudi encouraged U of L students to continue to practice good hygiene, stay physically distanced from others and to wear masks.
“I have faith in you. I have trust in you,” she said. “Please continue your wonderful example that you are setting for the world.”
