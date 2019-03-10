HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old Hillview boy is in the fight of his life as he undergoes treatments for bone cancer.
D.J. Schott tripped and fell at school one day in December. His arm was hurting when he came home so his family took him to urgent care. Doctors suspected the arm was broken, so he was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital to be checked out.
The arm was broken, and that news the family expected, but doctors noticed something else.
"Where he broke it there was a mass,” Sandra Tillett, D.J.’s mom said.
The diagnosis was Osteosarcoma. The bone cancer that typically occurs in children and teens.
"It was heartbreaking,” Tillett said.
D.J. started going through aggressive cancer treatments almost right away.
"It was his second chemo that he ended up losing his hair,” Tillett said.
About three months later, he's now recovering from a surgery on his arm and leg. A piece of bone from his leg was moved up to his arm in effort to save it. Otherwise, it may have had to be amputated.
D.J. was sent home this week to rest, but wasn’t quite ready to come out in public. Still, dozens of people poured into a benefit Sunday to give the family some financial support.
"He's not allowed to be here around a bunch of people because of his immune system but he's up and walking,” Tillett said. "I just want to thank everyone that has come out and showed their support for him."
For those who couldn't make the benefit the family has one request.
"Prayers is my biggest thing, because I believe in prayer and I believe that's the reason why that D.J. has come through this so strong,” Tillett said.
With that help, D.J.'s mom is confident he will win each battle that comes his way.
"He's going to beat it,” she said. “And it's just going to be another thing that he's going to add to his little journey."
