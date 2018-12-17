CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Benjamin Eads showed little emotion Monday as he was escorted by Scott County deputies in and out of court.
Eads, 35, learned inside that he's facing four charges in connection with the police chase Dec. 12 that ended with the death of Charlestown Police Sgt. Benton Bertram.
He was actually in court first on Friday, but prosecutors asked for more time to present charges. The result of that was four charges levied against Eads:
- Resisting law enforcement that leads to death
- Auto theft
- Escape
- Driving with a suspended license
The escape charges come from a revelation Monday that Eads was on home incarceration out of Clark County at the time of the chase. Prosecutors are also seeking habitual offender penalties for four previous convictions, including battery against an officer in 2017 and resisting arrest in 2007.
Police said Eads admitted to stealing the car last week and leading Bertram on the chase.
Eads pleaded not guilty Monday and was assigned a public defender. his bond remains at $100,000 cash. He'll appear in court again Feb. 11.
