LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby Bryant has made history as the first and only female fire fighter in the Berea Fire Department.
"It means the world to me," she told LEX 18. "I'm honored."
Bryant said her father inspired her to pursue the career. He's the chief of the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
"When I was young, I told him I wanted to be a firefighter and he was like, 'Let's do it,'" Bryant recalled. "He's helped mentor and train me. My parents always supported me all the way."
Bryant said joining the Junior Firefighter program at the Sand Gap Fire Department when she was 12 years old solidified her passion.
"I love the Junior program," she said. "It gives you experience, training and helps you get your foot in the door so if you want to go on to be a career firefighter you have all the tools to do so."
The program is an opportunity offered through local fire, rescue and emergency medical services response organizations.
Bryant continued pursuing a role as a first responder in her community. She joined the Sand Gap Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter and also obtained her EMT certification. She worked for the Jackson County EMS while training for the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT).
Passing the CPAT is a requirement for becoming a firefighter with the Berea Fire Department.
Bryant said she failed the exam four times before finally coming out triumphant this year and accepting a job with the BFD.
"It was very emotional for me," she told LEX 18. "I couldn't speak. I was crying, and I was just so happy that I finally get to do this with my life."
"I've accomplished one of my dreams," she added.
Throughout her journey, Bryant said she's been blessed with a support system that has encouraged her every step of the way, including her new co-workers at the BFD.
Now that her lifelong dream is finally a reality, Bryant said she hopes when people look at her, they know the sky's the limit.
"Don't quit," she said. "It's going to hurt. It's going to suck. It's sweat, blood and tears, but just keep on pushing. Don't give up."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.